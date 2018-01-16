10 Olympic Adventures Where You Can Go for the Gold
Ski, luge, curl, and skate at these former Olympic destinations.
Can’t make it to PyeongChang next month? Not to worry. South Korea may be hosting the 23rd Olympic Winter Games this year, but travelers can get a taste of the sporting action at former Olympic sites around the world. Head to Whistler (which hosted the Games in 2010), for instance, and you’ll schuss downhill with a former Olympian. In Deer Valley (2002’s host), visitors can speed around curves in a bobsled with silver medalists, while in St. Moritz (a two-time Games host) they can perfect their axle with a skating pro. Read on for the best ways to go for the gold this February—even if you don’t have a ticket to PyeongChang.