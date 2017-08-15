10 Reasons Why the Upper East Side is New York City’s Hottest Neighborhood Right Now

VIEW SLIDESHOW

A leafy haven known for its venerable museums, high-end boutiques, and close proximity to Central Park, the Upper East Side has a reputation for being one of Manhattan’s most charming—and, admittedly, staid—neighborhoods. Recently, however, the entire city seems to be heading uptown. With the opening of the first phase of the long-awaited Second Avenue subway line earlier this year, an influx of new establishments with a downtown sensibility is turning this sleepy enclave into the city’s hottest place to be. Here’s a look at the restaurants, residences, hotels, and museums that are defining the new Upper East Side.