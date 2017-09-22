11 Fall Harvest Experiences That Make the Most of the Season’s Bounty

Farm-to-table, grape-to-glass, bean-to-bar—whatever the movement of the moment is called, it’s clear that fresh, seasonal ingredients are taking center stage at tables around the world. But while you might see the names of farmers and purveyors on menus, or you get to chat with a chef about his favorite locally sourced finds all year round, if you want to actually see where your food comes from firsthand—and even help with its harvesting—then fall is your season. From stomping on grapes in Portugal to sniffing out truffles in Tuscany to sorting salt in Southern California, these 11 harvesting experiences put you in the producer’s seat.