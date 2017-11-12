3 Buenos Aires Locals Share Their Favorite City Hot Spots
Where to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in the Argentinian capital.
You may know Buenos Aires as the birthplace of tango. But the Argentinian capital is so much more than the forbidden dance: This European-style city of grand boulevards and belle époque architecture is a vibrant destination of boundless creativity, where some of South America’s greatest minds come together to innovate in all areas of art and design. Here, three in-the-know local porteños take us on their own personalized journeys through the city’s best places to eat, drink, sleep, shop, and more.