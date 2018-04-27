4 Local Experts Share Their Favorite Monaco Hot Spots

Monaco may be small, but it sure is mighty. Europe’s teeny-tiny municipality on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea is brimming with activity for everyone, from culture vultures to culinary obsessives. Whether you’re in town for the annual Monaco Grand Prix—an adrenaline-pumping race that brings the world’s fastest drivers to the country’s winding streets—or any of the other 700 annual events that call this port-side paradise home, you’re in for a treat. Here, four in-the-know locals take us on their own personalized journeys through the mini country’s best places to eat, sleep, drink, and stay.