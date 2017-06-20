5 Absolutely Wild New Safari Lodges

VIEW SLIDESHOW

With their rich physical beauty and dense wildlife populations, the various countries of Eastern and Southern Africa are constantly welcoming new safari camps, hoping to meet the demand of those looking to experience the incredible region. Luxury camps are not exempt from this land-grab. Since late last year, both new and extensively renovated high-end lodges in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana, and even the up-and-coming Madagascar have opened. Keep reading to discover which ones should be on your must-visit list.