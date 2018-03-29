5 American Cities Where You Can See the Cherry Blossoms This Spring

It may seem like winter will never let up, but with April just around the corner, nature’s most vibrant promise of warmer climes is preparing to peak. The cherry blossom, Japan’s revered flower known as the sakura, is the season’s biggest star, with its fleeting buds blooming for only a few weeks every year—a true indicator that winter is finally in our rearview mirror.

But you don’t have to go all the way to Japan to see these beautiful blossoms. The U.S. is home to plenty of sakura-peeping opportunities, from Washington, D.C.—perhaps our nation’s best-known home of the pink in bloom—to San Francisco. Read on for a guide to spring’s best rose-colored celebrations and over-the-top experiences across the country.