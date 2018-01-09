5 Dream Road Trips Paired With the Perfect Classic Cars

Claus Stig Christensen believes that every road trip can be paired with a perfect ride. The CEO and founder of Book a Classic—an online platform for renting and sharing rare classic and vintage cars—has hit the road in everything from an Alfa Romeo Duetto to a Vespa Sprint. And with his company now in 36 countries around the globe (including France, Italy, Brazil, and New Zealand), the car expert and avid traveler is facilitating one-of-a-kind jaunts through some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes. Here, Christensen takes us on five once-in-a-lifetime road trips, each paired with a special set of wheels.