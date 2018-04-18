5 Eco-Friendly Getaways That’ll Pamper Your Senses While Restoring the Planet

Earth Day is fast approaching. April 22 is a day dedicated to educating our global communities on the importance of finding harmony with people and the planet through raising awareness on environmental protection. To show our appreciation for Mother Earth and the omnipotent presence she holds, we’ve rounded up five eco-resorts and villas in some of the most remote and magnificent locales around the world. For example, consider spending a summer vacation at the tropical French Polynesian resort the Brando, whose innovative technology uses ocean-water extraction to power the AC units. For a jaunt off the coast of Madagascar (accessed only by helicopter), you will be greeted with eco-friendly, earth-sheltered villas along a secluded beach.

Get ready to deepen your connection to the elements by planning your next expedition to a sustainably minded property, perfect for you and the earth.