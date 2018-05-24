5 Luxe Last-Minute Memorial Day Getaways

Memorial Day signifies the unofficial kickoff to summer, with warmer temperatures inspiring a pared-down style and longer sunlit afternoons reminding us to hit the road for one more spring getaway. It’s also one of the biggest travel weekends of the year with what feels like everyone jetting off on some kind of a getaway. If you haven’t booked yours already, there’s no need to panic—there are plenty of options for a last-minute luxe long weekend.

On the West Coast, the desert oasis of Palm Springs will host its annual Memorial Day service and shower the crowds with 3,000 red and white carnations from a B-25 Mitchell bomber to commemorate fallen soldiers. Meanwhile, Boulder, Colo., is home to one of the nation’s largest celebrations and is set to host 70,000 spectators for a patriotic display of F-16 fighter aircraft flying overhead as skydivers leap toward the center of the university’s Folsom Field. Festivities aside, there are many ways to enjoy your extended weekend by settling in at chic, amenity-laden hotels across the country.

From the Mile-High City to the Magic City, read on to discover five hotels and a handful of hot spots to grab a cocktail where you are sure to make the most of your luxuriantly long weekend.