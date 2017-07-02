5 Retreats with Memorable Motoring Experiences

VIEW SLIDESHOW

For many, the ideal vacation begins once car keys are kept out of sight. After all, some destinations are most appealing for their ability to let travelers escape the trappings of their daily lives. A few hotels and resorts, however, encourage automotive exploration. The following locations have created unique driving experiences that range from wheel time with the latest in luxury sports cars, sedans, and SUVs to American and European classics. Each of these retreats invites guests to check in, so they can check out the open road in style.