6 Amazing Expedition Ships Taking Adventure to New Extremes

Cruising the most remote places on earth is about to get seriously upscale.

By on August 29, 2017
Scenic Eclipse

Calling all Amundsen, Scott, and Shackleton wannabes. Exploring the most remote places on earth—from the equatorial rainforests to the polar extremes—is about to get seriously upscale thank to a host of new luxury cruise ships that are putting adventure first. Combining top amenities and luxurious staterooms with once-in-a-lifetime explorations to far-flung destinations like Antarctica, the Amazon, and the Arctic, this emerging fleet of ships is charting territory once reserved for only hard-core explorers. Here, we tour six custom-built expedition vessels that will soon be taking adventure cruising to new extremes.

 

