6 Perfect Paradises to Visit in 2018

St. Barts is always a good idea—especially this year. In 2018, the French-Caribbean island, which was tragically hit by a Category 5 hurricane last September, will offer plenty of new reasons to make a break for the beach, thanks to a steady stream of renovations, reopenings, and highly anticipated debuts from Gustavia to St. Jean. Of course, St. Barts isn’t the only idyllic escape we’re aching to see this year. From the rainforests of Cambodia to the picturesque shores of Lake Lucerne, these six escapes are 2018’s most promising paradise escapes. Read on to start planning your next big getaway.