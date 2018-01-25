7 Spectacular Events Worth Traveling For in 2018

Sports fans take note: The world is your oyster in 2018. With the Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and Volvo Ocean Race all taking place in spectacular destinations this year, it’s time to pack those bags and get ready for some serious spectator excitement. But this year’s top events aren’t just restricted to the sporting kind: The next 12 months will see unrivaled cultural and arts events kick off around the world, from the World Design Capital extravaganza in Mexico City to the very first Art Basel Cities events taking place in Buenos Aires. Whether you’re a culture vulture, an art buff, or an Olympics obsessive, these are the events of 2018 you won’t want to miss.