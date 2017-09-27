9 Mountaintop Hideaways Where You Can Heed the Call of the Wild

Mountains are Mother Nature’s statement of grandeur and majesty, inspiring travelers with a sense of wonder and adventure that no other structure on earth can match. If John Muir’s oft-quoted “The mountains are calling and I must go” resonates with you, it is time to add one of the following nine destinations to your travel itinerary. From the lush Dolomites to the Arctic Circle, these far-flung mountain hideaways will invigorate you with fresh mountain air and vital natural energy.