9 Mountaintop Hideaways Where You Can Heed the Call of the Wild

From the arid mountains of Morocco to the Arctic Circle, these nine far-flung lodges offer a luxe take on mountain living.

By on September 27, 2017
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Mountains are Mother Nature’s statement of grandeur and majesty, inspiring travelers with a sense of wonder and adventure that no other structure on earth can match. If John Muir’s oft-quoted “The mountains are calling and I must go” resonates with you, it is time to add one of the following nine destinations to your travel itinerary. From the lush Dolomites to the Arctic Circle, these far-flung mountain hideaways will invigorate you with fresh mountain air and vital natural energy.

