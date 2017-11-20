A Luxury Guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2017

For the 15th year in a row, Art Basel is taking over Magic City. Running from December 7 through 10, Art Basel Miami Beach will once again attract the art world’s who’s who with more than 250 galleries, 4,000 artists, and plenty of Champagne-fueled parties to go around.

“Miami Beach has become a true meeting place for the art world every December,” says Noah Horowitz, Art Basel’s director of the Americas. “Collectors, museum leadership, the press, and art enthusiasts attend from throughout the Americas, Europe, and, increasingly, Asia.” This year, Horowitz says we can look forward to a new show design, new dining opportunities, and a more contemporary look and feel all around.

But to do Art Basel like a VIP, you’ll need a plan: Beyond the exhibitions and events, you’ll need reservations at the hottest restaurants, invites to the biggest parties, and a suite at one of the best hotels. Luckily, Robb Report has you covered. Read on for our luxury guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2017.