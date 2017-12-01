Africa’s Most Stylish Safari Lodges

There was once a time when the idea of a luxury safari promised little more than a proper bed in a well-enclosed tent and, with some luck, an ensuite bathroom with running water. But today’s 21st-century lodges have taken the concept of creature comforts to wild new heights, infusing plenty of glamour and sophistication into the African safari equation.

The rustic-authentic, high-design lodges of Singita are largely to thank for today’s stylish safari upswing. In 1993, the South Africa–based company debuted its first camp, Singita Ebony, with such unheard-of extravagances as plunge pools, gourmet cuisine, and the ultimate luxury: access to more than 40,000 acres of exclusive and protected land on which to roam. Today, the brand continues to up the ante with each of its new properties, while other beloved brands like Wilderness and andBeyond offer plenty of innovative alternatives.

Of course, the greatest luxury at these of-the-moment lodges is still an unforgettable setting where conservation, community, wildlife, and exclusivity come together in one magnificent place. Here, we highlight the next generation of high-design safari lodges sweeping the continent, from Rwanda to Botswana.