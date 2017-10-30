After the Storm: A Post-Hurricane Guide to the Caribbean

September’s collection of Category 4 and 5 hurricanes caused unknowable devastation to more than a few of the Caribbean’s jewels. In the aftermath, as people and properties assess damage and plot their rebuilding strategies, tourism to the area has slowed. Many islands got away with light to medium damage that could be remedied in weeks or months; others were outside the hurricane belt completely. The rest are hurrying to restore, repair, and reopen for the tourists who love them. Here is a full report on the fates and updates of the islands we love and the luxury resorts that call them home.