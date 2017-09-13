Autumn in Rome: 5 Insiders Share Their Local Favorites

Where to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in the Eternal City.

By on September 13, 2017
view slideshow
Hotel Locarno

Rome has captivated visitors for centuries with its awe-inspiring monuments and traditional cuisine. But there’s another side to the Eternal City—one where new hotels, bars, artisans, and insiders are bringing a vibrant and innovative energy to this age-old destination. Here, five in-the-know locals take us beyond the cobblestone streets and historic facades to uncover all this ancient city with a modern flair has to offer.

 

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Destinations