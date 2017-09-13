Autumn in Rome: 5 Insiders Share Their Local Favorites
Where to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in the Eternal City.
view slideshow
Rome has captivated visitors for centuries with its awe-inspiring monuments and traditional cuisine. But there’s another side to the Eternal City—one where new hotels, bars, artisans, and insiders are bringing a vibrant and innovative energy to this age-old destination. Here, five in-the-know locals take us beyond the cobblestone streets and historic facades to uncover all this ancient city with a modern flair has to offer.