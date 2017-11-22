Beyond Rome: 5 Undiscovered Italian Destinations

You’ve climbed the Spanish Steps, sipped wines under the Tuscan sun, and hit the parties at the Venice Biennale. But Italy is a mine of surprises that stretches well beyond its most popular destinations. Lately, a handful of lesser known regions has emerged as the next all-stars of Italian travel, offering untrammeled beauty and uncrowded landmarks that remind us of the old days, back when Florence wasn’t packed cheek to jowl with tour groups and the Colosseum wasn’t as crowded as Times Square. From noble Turin to unspoiled Abruzzo, these five destinations are the next big thing for bel paese holidays.