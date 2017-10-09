Cape Town: 4 Experts Share Their Local Favorites

Cape Town lures travelers first with its natural beauty—but it keeps them coming back for more with its thriving cultural scene. The Western Cape capital first made it big in the international spotlight in 2010, when South Africa hosted the World Cup. Seven years later, the beach-fringed city at the base of Table Mountain shows no sign of slowing down, tempting visitors again and again with its spectacular hotels, blossoming art and dining scenes, and, of course, it’s stunning landscapes. Here, four in-the-know locals take us on their own personalized journeys through the city’s best for a perfect holiday in the Mother City.