Caribbean Update: These Resorts Are Ready for Snowbirds and Spring Travelers

During the last dregs of winter, there is nothing better than a jaunt to the Caribbean. The clear blue water, the sunshine, and the cocktails are an irresistible alternative to slushy sidewalks and frigid forecasts. Just in time for the freezing weather to become truly unbearable, many of the region’s islands and hotels are back in action after last fall’s devastating hurricanes, reopening their doors to welcome back visitors. Some have new tropical gardens or even more pristine beaches; others have brand-new villas, even more spacious and extravagant than before. Read on for an update on the region to discover which islands, and what top-notch resorts, are ready to host your next getaway.