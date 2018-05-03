Whet Your Palette at these Five Mexican Destinations for Cinco de Mayo

Some might be surprised to learn that Cinco de Mayo, the day that commemorates Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Pueblo more than 150 years ago, is celebrated more fiercely in America than in Mexico itself. The evolution of the holiday began with local parades and festivities in Puebla, Mexico and now incorporates events around the U.S. that honor the vibrant culture of the country, and its most valued spirit—tequila.

With Cinco de Mayo falling on a Saturday this year, there is no reason to not head south of the border to experience the heritage of Mexico firsthand. In true Robb Report style, we gather five pristine properties in the heart of the country and along the glittering coastline, for an extended celebration of the holiday.

If you are the type of traveler who prefers a boutique getaway in a quiet setting amongst locals, Casa Rodavento outside of Mexico City will provide. Prefer an all-inclusive resort? For a zenned-out reprieve from the daily grind, relax at the Esperanza Resort on the Sea of Cortez, where you can enjoy a spa-day like no other. For the distinct flavors of Mexico’s eastern region, find yourself at Casa Malca, where Yucatanese cuisine, tropical fruits, homegrown herbs, and straight-from-the-sea fish are served daily. And no Cinco de Mayo celebration would be complete without a little libation to liberate. Take your friends to the Caribbean Sea and crash in the presidential suite at Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, where you can savor tequila and mezcal tastings whilst you overlook a post-card perfect beach.