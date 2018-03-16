Do Tasmania Like a Local

Of course, you know Tasmania for striking landscapes and pure air (not to mention it’s furry marsupial mascot, the Tasmanian devil). But what you might not realize is that this remote and rugged island some 1,000 miles off the southern coast of mainland Australia has a surprisingly sophisticated side, boasting world-class art, innovative restaurants, and spectacular hotels. Here, four in-the-know locals and regulars take us on personalized tours of their favorite Tassie places to eat, drink, sleep, and shop.