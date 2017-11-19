Europe’s Best and Most Luxurious Christmas Markets

Christmas markets bring together everything we love about the holidays: the mulled wine, the gingerbread cookies, the carols, and the shiny gifts waiting to be wrapped up in beautiful bows. But anybody filled with holiday cheer knows that not all Christmas markets are created equal. A few special markets in Europe take the Christmas spirit to the next level, selling treats made by top chefs, decorations from renowned designers, and one-of-a-kind gifts you won’t find anywhere else. From Dolce & Gabbana’s Italian holiday shop at Harrods to the Peninsula Paris’s magical Christmas pop-up, these markets are making everything very merry and bright.