Everything New to Know in Namibia

Namibia, following in the rise of Rwanda and Zambia, is in the early stages of becoming the continent’s next big thing. The southwestern coastal African country is sparsely populated by people (it boasts the second-lowest population density in the world), but has plenty of sand in its dunes, world-class surf on its shores, and cheetahs, rhinoceros, and giraffes in its vast savannahs. A significant 42 percent of the country is actually protected wilderness, affording travelers unparalleled access to the country’s stark, untouched landscapes and wildlife. And while all of this has made Namibia a hotspot for intrepid travelers looking to head off the beaten safari path—this year, a pack of luxe new lodges will make the country’s rugged landscapes just a little bit more accessible.

This fall will see the re-invention of Serra Cafema, one of the most remote camps in southern Africa. It is currently being rebuilt to be 100 percent solar-powered, and when it reopens this year it will be in even better company, with four more five-star boltholes debuting before the end of 2018. Read on to discover the diverse, intimate offerings coming to the stunning country this year—all of which will have you adding Namibia to your next itinerary.