10 Fall Travel Adventures for Intrepid Leaf Peepers

Cycle and climb—even fly—through the golden hues of autumn at these luxury resorts.

By on September 16, 2017
view slideshow
Twin Farms

Fall foliage isn’t just for genteel leaf peepers staring through binoculars and speaking in hushed tones. The season’s changing flora is also a draw for intrepid travelers who want to cycle and climb—even fly—through its golden hues of red, orange, and yellow. Fueling that need for adventure are luxury hotels across the country that are offering experiences like helicopter flights, UTV rides, hiking, and rock climbing among the wilds of the season’s most stunning landscapes. Here, we highlight the most exciting autumn adventures of the season.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Destinations