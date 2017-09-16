10 Fall Travel Adventures for Intrepid Leaf Peepers

Fall foliage isn’t just for genteel leaf peepers staring through binoculars and speaking in hushed tones. The season’s changing flora is also a draw for intrepid travelers who want to cycle and climb—even fly—through its golden hues of red, orange, and yellow. Fueling that need for adventure are luxury hotels across the country that are offering experiences like helicopter flights, UTV rides, hiking, and rock climbing among the wilds of the season’s most stunning landscapes. Here, we highlight the most exciting autumn adventures of the season.