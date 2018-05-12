5 Reasons Why Panama Should be Edging Its Way to the Top of Your Itinerary

When it comes to glamorous getaways in Central and South America, Panama is not usually a destination that conjures up wanderlust-stoking daydreams. But the verdant country is fertile ground for well-heeled travelers, boasting pristine beaches lining azure oceans, untouched islands, and cities buzzing with a mix of Miami-style modernity and charming colonial architecture. And now the tides appear to be changing throughout the still relatively under-the-radar destination, with an influx of new luxury hotels and resorts slated to open over the next few years (including a highly anticipated, but closely guarded, Ritz-Carlton Reserve property on Pearl Island) giving more established getaways like Costa Rica’s Peninsula Papagayo and Mexico’s Riviera Maya a serious run for their money.

From eco-conscious (but thoroughly un-crunchy) resorts lining the country’s coasts to buzzy hotels capturing the dichotomies of Panama City, read on to discover five reasons why Panama should be edging its way closer to the top of your travel hit list.