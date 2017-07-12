Do Formula E Like a VIP with These Exclusive Events and Experiences

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Formula 1—and all the glitz, glamour, and Champagne that surrounds its races—finally has a worthy rival. The emerging Formula E series, with its sleek electric cars that boast even faster top speeds than their gas-guzzling counterparts, has newly captured the attention of the jet-set racing crowd. This weekend, the race will tear through the Big Apple, tackling the track at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook, In true New York style, the city is celebrating its inaugural ePrix with plenty of top-notch VIP experiences. Here’s your exclusive guide to a weekend of fast and furious fun.