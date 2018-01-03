Gain a New Perspective with these Five Ultimate Helicopter Trips

Though exploring a new destination on foot is a surefire way to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of foreign cultures and landscapes, experiencing a bird’s-eye-view of the same place can give you a welcome change in perspective—and is an unbeatable way to guarantee amazing vistas. These five helicopter trips from some of our favorite hotels and luxury travel outfitters give guests the rare chance to hit the skies, providing unparalleled access to hard-to-reach places ranging from Botswana’s lush Okavango Delta to the rugged glaciers of New Zealand.