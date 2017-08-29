The Ultimate Guide to Island-Hopping in the Balearics

VIEW SLIDESHOW

You know the Balearic Islands for their azure waters sprinkled with secret coves and untouched beaches. But such incandescent charms are only the beginning on this diverse and cultured destination. Here, you can discover ancient settlements in Minorca, roam royal gardens and dine on Michelin-starred cuisine in Majorca, and, yes, party the night away in Ibiza—all in the same day. Read on for the ultimate island-hopping hot spots on Spain’s famed Mediterranean archipelago.