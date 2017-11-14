Here’s How to Help Napa Valley Recover from the California Wildfires

Last month, one of the deadliest wildfires in California’s history scorched more than 200,000 acres of land, with the flames stretching more than 100 miles from Mendocino to Santa Rosa and beyond. Now, the fires have been extuinguished and the smoke has cleared, but Northern California’s recovery has only just begun. In Napa and Sonoma, where the damage was minimal, fundraising initiatives are in full swing, encouraging those who love the revered wine country to lend a hand.

The best way to help the region right now? First, donate. And second, visit. The region’s wineries, hotels, and restaurants are all lending extensive support to local relief efforts through major events and other initiatives. Here’s how to make your next trip to the wine country count.