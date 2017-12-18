Hot Miami: 4 A-List Locals Share Their Favorite City Spots

Whether you’re in search of sun and sand, R&R, or a dose of culture and culinary greatness, the Magic City has something for you. Make no mistake, this seaside sanctuary is more than just a pretty face, offering world-class museums, A-list accommodations, and an endless array of luxury shops and buzzworthy restaurants. Here, four in-the-know locals—from one of the city’s biggest developers to a supermodel with an eye for what’s hot—take us on their own personalized journeys through the city’s best places to eat, drink, sleep, shop, and more.