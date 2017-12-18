Hot Miami: 4 A-List Locals Share Their Favorite City Spots

Where to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in the Magic City.

By on December 18, 2017
view slideshow
The Standard in Miami

Whether you’re in search of sun and sand, R&R, or a dose of culture and culinary greatness, the Magic City has something for you. Make no mistake, this seaside sanctuary is more than just a pretty face, offering world-class museums, A-list accommodations, and an endless array of luxury shops and buzzworthy restaurants. Here, four in-the-know locals—from one of the city’s biggest developers to a supermodel with an eye for what’s hot—take us on their own personalized journeys through the city’s best places to eat, drink, sleep, shop, and more.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Destinations