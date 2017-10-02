Inside Rome’s Extravagant New Palazzo Odescalchi

It’s hard to imagine a grander stay in Rome than Palazzo Odescalchi. Opened to guests on an exclusive-use basis in September, the 17th-century estate (available through Unique Properties and Events) encompasses 13 salons, including four bedrooms, and totals 10,674 square feet. The property’s just dripping with magnificent details like 16th-century Flemish tapestries and intricate Murano chandeliers throughout.

The building itself is a historic masterpiece, dating to the Renaissance era and featuring the work of such architectural masters as Gianlorenzo Bernini and Nicola Salvi (the latter of whom completed the palazzo around the same time he was constructing the city’s iconic Trevi Fountain nearby). The sumptuous interiors, however, are the work of the property’s current owner, Princess Maria Pace Odescalchi, who set out on a 2-year mission with local artisans and historians to meticulously restore the historic estate. The result is a faithful reinterpretation of the original palazzo, featuring baroque paintings, Rococo ceilings, and Etruscan antiques, augmented by a stellar staff and state-of-the-art modern systems.

Here we take a tour of the palazzo—one opulent space at a time.