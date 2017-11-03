Inside Washington, D.C.’s Ambitious New Wharf District

A sneak peek at the restaurants, hotels, and shops in the $2 billion waterfront project.

By on November 3, 2017
view slideshow
InterContinental waterfront view

Gridlock may have finally broken in Washington, D.C.—at least in one neighborhood. Following 3 years of construction, the Wharf has at last unveiled phase one of its ambitious 24-acre master plan, turning a historic corner of the city’s southwest waterfront into an unrivaled hub of celebrity-chef restaurants, luxury hotels, retail shops, and more.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Destinations