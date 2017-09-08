Five Must-See Experiences at Mexico’s Hippest (and Most Luxurious) New Festival

Our guide doing Costa Careyes’ second annual Ondalinda festival in serious style

By on September 8, 2017
view slideshow
Ondalinda Festival

Vibrant and sun-drenched, the 20,000-acre Costa Careyes along Mexico’s exclusive Costa Alegre has long been a haven for artists. Today, the 1970s-era resort community—with its rainbow-hued “castles,” casitas, and bungalows—is receiving a jolt of fresh creative energy, welcoming a whole new set of bohemians to its secluded beaches with the annual Ondalinda X Careyes festival, now in its second year.

Kicking off on November 8, the festival is a neon-fueled 4-day celebration of modern and ancient Mexican culture, showcasing indigenous communities, artisans, and musicians from throughout the country. With a nonstop itinerary of markets, exhibitions, and DJ sets planned for the long weekend, we’ve broken down the festival’s top five can’t-miss experiences.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Destinations