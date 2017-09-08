Five Must-See Experiences at Mexico’s Hippest (and Most Luxurious) New Festival

Vibrant and sun-drenched, the 20,000-acre Costa Careyes along Mexico’s exclusive Costa Alegre has long been a haven for artists. Today, the 1970s-era resort community—with its rainbow-hued “castles,” casitas, and bungalows—is receiving a jolt of fresh creative energy, welcoming a whole new set of bohemians to its secluded beaches with the annual Ondalinda X Careyes festival, now in its second year.

Kicking off on November 8, the festival is a neon-fueled 4-day celebration of modern and ancient Mexican culture, showcasing indigenous communities, artisans, and musicians from throughout the country. With a nonstop itinerary of markets, exhibitions, and DJ sets planned for the long weekend, we’ve broken down the festival’s top five can’t-miss experiences.