The Robb Report Luxury Guide to São Paulo

Travelers to Brazil often overlook sprawling São Paulo, skipping a visit to the landlocked metropolis in favor of the coastal beauty of Rio, the allure of the Amazon, or the natural wonders of Iguazu Falls. But if you’re a foodie or a shopper, an architecture buff or art enthusiast—or if you just love the energy of a big, vibrant city—Sampa is a must.

Set in the southeastern part of country, São Paulo is Brazil’s financial, cultural, and gastronomic center, as well as its wealthiest city—home to around 60 percent of the country’s millionaires. It also boasts a population of over 12 million, making it not just the most populated city in the Southern Hemisphere, but one of the largest in the world.

Given its size, São Paulo is divvied into a collection of neighborhoods, each with its own character and signature attractions. Our picks of the most Robb Report­–worthy sites, hotels, restaurants, and activities will have you all over town, but don’t worry about braving the notorious traffic—after all, São Paulo is also home to the most helipads in the world (not to mention, plenty of helicopter to take you to them).