Soak in the Views from These 12 Dramatic Bathtubs Around the World

Picture this: You arrive back to your hotel room after a long day of meetings or touring, and a bubble bath at the perfect temperature has been drawn. As you sink down into the silky water, you look up to see a gorgeous view. Maybe it’s a panorama of a dramatic skyline; perhaps it’s the Eiffel Tower or the Taj Mahal peeking through your window. Or it might be an endless stretch of beckoning turquoise water. From an outdoor soaking tub at the new Sable Alley in Botswana to a stand-alone marble bath behind floor-to-ceiling windows at the Mandarin Oriental Shanghai, these 12 sumptuous bathtubs have the most magnificent views.