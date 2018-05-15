6 Spectacular Summer Trips for Adventurous Families

Save the museums and Michelin-starred meals for your next couple’s getaway. When it’s time for a whole-family vacation, you’re much better off in the back of a safari vehicle or at the top of a mountain. Indeed, no trip captures a child’s attention—or at least pulls it away momentarily from his or her iPhone—like an outdoor-activity-fueled adventure. Here we present six such excursions for summer, from the peaks of Colorado and the hills of Scotland to the jungles of Peru and the floodplains of Botswana.