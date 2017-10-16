Luxury Travel Spotlight: What’s New on Mexico’s Riviera Maya

If there’s any place on earth where Mother Nature waved her wand with extra gusto, it’s Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Even the Mayans recognized this region’s pristine coasts and verdant jungles as something special when they constructed their magnificent temples there during the 2nd century as symbols of their gratitude to the gods. Today, travelers are just as grateful for the Yucatán paradise, where five-stars hotels in Mayakoba and eco-luxe resorts in Tulum offer tropical beauty with an authentic charm. Recently, the Riviera Maya has gotten even more magical thanks to the arrival of new hotels and restaurants and the expansion of its most famous white-sand beach. Read on for five new Riviera experiences that would have wowed even the ancient Mayans.