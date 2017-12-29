Master the High Seas with These 5 Immersive Experiences

Though vacations spent lounging on the beach or floating in a glistening infinity pool are a more than welcome respite from the frigid weather most of us experience this time of year, consider making your next trip to warmer climes something a little bit more active. This year, make the most of the glistening blue waters and pristine coral reefs of your favorite ocean-side getaway by learning how to navigate the high seas in luxurious style. The following five packages—some of which you can book now, while others require the waters to warm up—all give guests the rare opportunity to quite literally learn the ropes, pairing them with expert sailing instructors that will teach them everything from how to raise the mast and tie a sailor’s knot to navigate by starlight.