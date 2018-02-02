Napa Valley A-List Locals Share Their Favorite Wine-Country Hot Spots

Where to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in California’s beloved wine region.

By on February 2, 2018
Miminashi

There’s more to Napa than wine. This renowned region known for its elite reds and fresh whites is indeed a great place for a tasting (or two, or three). But it’s also home to world-famous culinary empires, spectacular nature, and more than a few jaw-dropping five-star hotels. Here, three in-the-know locals—from chef Thomas Keller to winemaker Michael Mondavi—take us on a personalized journey through their favorite places to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in Napa and beyond.

Best of the Best

