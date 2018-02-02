Napa Valley A-List Locals Share Their Favorite Wine-Country Hot Spots

There’s more to Napa than wine. This renowned region known for its elite reds and fresh whites is indeed a great place for a tasting (or two, or three). But it’s also home to world-famous culinary empires, spectacular nature, and more than a few jaw-dropping five-star hotels. Here, three in-the-know locals—from chef Thomas Keller to winemaker Michael Mondavi—take us on a personalized journey through their favorite places to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in Napa and beyond.