New York City’s Most Glamorous New Year’s Eve Parties

Nowhere on earth is New Year’s Eve more momentous than in New York City. This year, as the giant glowing ball drops once again to the soundtrack of roaring hordes in crowded Times Square, the real parties will be high above—and just beyond—the city, where you can sip Champagne, feast on caviar, and watch that sparkling sphere usher in next year in superlative style. Here are the city’s most extravagant parties that promise to start 2018 on a truly luxurious note.