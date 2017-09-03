Peter O’Toole: The Wild Travel Tales of Hollywood’s Original Casanova

VIEW SLIDESHOW

“God put me on this earth to raise hell, and I did just that.” Those are the words of the late Irish actor and notorious ladies’ man Peter O’Toole—and they are undoubtedly a greatest understatement. Indeed, the charming actor who will forever be remembered as Laurence of Arabia was an unrepentant Casanova, rumored to have slept with more than 1,000 women in his lifetime. (So irresistible was O’Toole that, legend has it, he was even propositioned by many of Hollywood’s leading men.)

Among his amorous conquests were both royalty and celebrity—Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret; Winston Churchill’s daughter, Sarah; Gone with the Wind starlet Vivian Leigh; and even his good friend Christopher Plummer’s daughter, Amanda—and many of them took place in some of the most luxurious hotels of the world.

Here, we take a tour of the eterntal ladies’ man’s most valiant assignations, from Audrey Hepburn to Elizabeth Taylor—and the hotels where they happened.