Ring in 2018 at These Fabulously Over-the-Top New Year’s Eve Parties

As 2017 finally comes to a close, most of us are more than happy to see this drama-filled year make its way into the history books. But while the year was less than stellar in many ways, that won’t stop us from seeing it off in incredible fashion—be it from a snow-covered mountain in Aspen, an all-white beach party in Mexico, or a magnificent rooftop party in Manhattan—as we nibble on caviar, pop some bubbly, and dance the night away beneath glittering fireworks.