An Insider’s Guide to Cognac (Courtesy of Grand Marnier’s Master Blender)

A wine-filled tour through the French countryside is an itinerary we will always recommend, thanks to the region’s Michelin-starred restaurants, achingly charming hotels, and, of course, roster of historic and award-winning wineries that you can swill your way through. That said, if you are ready for something slightly off the beaten path (and looking to get away from the crowds of Provence or Champagne), head to the home of France’s other beloved libation: Cognac.

And what better way to chart out your itinerary through the relatively under-the-radar-region than by tapping native son and Grand Marnier master distiller Patrick Raguenaud? Here, he goes beyond the must-hit spots (which should definitely include a tour of Hennessy and Rémy Martin), sharing his insider’s tips for where to stay, what to eat, and where to get your hands on some of the best Cognac in the region.