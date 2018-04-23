Robb Report’s Luxury Guide to Monaco

It’s safe to say there’s never a dull moment in Monaco. The petite principality may be the world’s smallest nation at just under 500 acres, but it’s big on action, hosting more than 700 events each year. This month marks the commencement of another spectacular season of see-and-be-seen fetes and fairs, starting with the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (running from April 14 through 22) and culminating in the 28th edition of the Monaco Yacht Show (taking place September 26 through 29). Drawing the biggest crowd will be May’s Monaco Grand Prix, an annual adrenaline-inducing event that invites the fastest drivers in the world to race past the Place du Casino and yacht-filled Port Hercules on one of Formula One’s most harrowing circuits.

Still, there’s more to this glitzy destination than revving engines and soaring superyachts. Prince Albert II, Monaco’s most eminent man about town, has turned his family’s 700-year-old empire into a modern hub of culture and style, drawing in Michelin-starred chefs, spearheading new construction, and luring innovative events like the Nomad art fair to his corner of the Mediterranean. Ready to drink it all in, of course, is the steady stream of jet-setters who descend on this tiny nation year after year. Join them in 2018, and you’ll find plenty new to explore in the biggest little country in Europe.