Run, Swing, Swim, Ski: 10 Resorts Where You Can Train with the Pros

VIEW SLIDESHOW

There’s playing tennis—and then there’s playing tennis with triple Grand Slam doubles champion Michaël Lodra at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

Now it’s possible to learn from the best at five-star resorts around the world that offer lessons with former Olympians, world champions, NFL stars, and more. From hitting the fairway with PGA Tour winner Bobby Clampett to doing the butterfly stroke with Olympic Gold Medalist Misty Hyman, these 10 new sport programs at luxury hotels promise to improve your game.