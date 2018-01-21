Shanghai Style: 4 A-List Locals Share Their Favorite City Spots
Where to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in China’s singular city of the future.
view slideshow
Believe it or not, Shanghai is more than skyscrapers and luxury boutiques. Indeed, this futuristic city has a softer side too, one where the flash and jaw-dropping architectural feats occasionally give way to tradition and even a bit of relaxation. Here, four in-the-know locals—from a nightclub impresario to a modern-art maven—take us on their own personalized journeys through Shanghai’s best places to eat, sleep, drink, shop, and more.