Shanghai Style: 4 A-List Locals Share Their Favorite City Spots

Believe it or not, Shanghai is more than skyscrapers and luxury boutiques. Indeed, this futuristic city has a softer side too, one where the flash and jaw-dropping architectural feats occasionally give way to tradition and even a bit of relaxation. Here, four in-the-know locals—from a nightclub impresario to a modern-art maven—take us on their own personalized journeys through Shanghai’s best places to eat, sleep, drink, shop, and more.