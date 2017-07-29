Summer Guide: The Provence (France) of Your Dreams
This storied southeastern region is so much more than rosé.
Provence isn’t quite as sleepy as it used to be. Lured by idyllic portrayals in everything from coffee-table books to Instagram feeds, tourists are spilling into towns like Arles and Aix-en-Provence to quaff the wine country’s coveted rosés and drink in the postcard landscapes. Beyond the well-traveled trail, however, this region of rambling vineyards, lavender fields, Roman ruins, and French châteaux remains unapologetically rural and utterly unpretentious. In outskirt villages like Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade and Châteauneuf-Grasse, the Old World lives on—albeit with a host of new reasons to visit. Indeed, recently opened restaurants, luxurious hotels, and new experiences are making this summer the perfect time to visit Provence.